WWE Payback 2023 Theme Song Revealed

WWE has announced the theme song for this Saturday night’s premium live event.

The WWE Universe will become accustomed to the tune of “Too Good At Raising Hell” by The Struts as this Saturday’s WWE Payback 2023 draws closer.

On Friday, WWE announced that the song will serve as the official theme song for the premium live event scheduled for this Saturday night, September 2, 2023 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Payback 2023 results coverage.