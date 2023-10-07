WWE President Nick Khan Confirms Major WWE Executive Departure

A top WWE executive is stepping down.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics and Wrestle Votes are reporting that a major WWE executive that works directly for Vince McMahon is leaving the company.

Suzette Ramirez-Carr, the WWE Executive Vice President of Human Resources, will be parting ways with the company on November 3.

WWE President Nick Khan sent an email announcement to all WWE personnel on Friday confirming the news.

