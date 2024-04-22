WWE Producer Addresses Criticism Of The Rock’s Return To The Company

Since his return in January, The Rock has made significant contributions to WWE’s business, breaking numerous records.

Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, and the heels won. The following night, Rhodes exacted his revenge by defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. WWE teased a future Rock vs. Rhodes match on the post-Mania Raw episode.

During an appearance on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, WWE Producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms discussed some wrestlers who are upset about Rock’s latest return.

“Well, first of all, The Rock ain’t taking nobody’s spot. The Rock’s spot is solidified. If he wants to show up, that’s his spot. That’s just how it’s gonna be, and people have to recognize that. That’s the same in any form of entertainment. You go to a comedy club. If Dave Chappelle shows up, somebody might get bumped. That’s just how it’s gonna be. That’s just how it is. When you got the level…stars have gravity. That’s why they’re stars. Nice little metaphor there. And when you got the kinda gravity that The Rock has, that’s gonna bring in these outside eyes and attention that he brings in, man. That’s just part of the game and you gotta learn to accept that. As far as Rock being a heel, I loved it. It was something that I was kind of hoping for anyway.”

Helms explained that he prefers Rock to be a heel because of their history, as he worked with Rock when he was last a heel and believes it paid off this time. He also enjoys two-night WrestleMania shows, which have grown in popularity in recent years.

You can check out the complete podcast below: