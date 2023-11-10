WWE Raises Huge American Flag Over WWE HQ In Stamford For Veterans Day

WWE has honored the Veterans who have served the U.S.

Ahead of the annual Veterans Day holiday, WWE raised a huge American flag at WWE Headquarters on Friday in Stamford, CT.

The company released the following announcement regarding this news:

STAMFORD, Conn., November 10, 2023 – WWE today announced that, in honor of Veterans Day and on behalf of all Americans, the company will raise one of the largest American flags in the country atop the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

The flag, which measures a massive 3,040 square feet at 76 feet wide and 40 feet tall, will fly as a beacon of patriotism – inspired by and in honor of all of our veterans, especially those troops killed in action.

WWE has a multi-decade commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes visiting nearly 400 military installations throughout the world, entertaining U.S. soldiers through Tribute to the Troops annual holiday specials, offering all U.S. military personnel free tickets to WWE live events, and partnering with military organizations, such as Hire Heroes USA and the National Medal of Freedom Museum to make an impact in the community.

Then. Now. Forever. Together.