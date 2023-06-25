WWE Ranks Top 10 Roman Reigns vs. The Usos Moments (Video)

What ten Roman Reigns vs. The Usos moments come to mind for you?

With The Bloodline Civil War battle coming up at WWE Money In The Bank on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England, the company decided to feature the collapse of The Bloodline on a special new installment of their WWE Top 10 digital series.

On Saturday, WWE released “WWE Top 10 Roman Reigns vs. The Usos Moments” as a special compilation on their official company YouTube channel.

The list, which you can see featured in the video below, included:

10. “Roman Reigns Superman Punches Jey Uso”

9. “Reigns spears both Usos”

8. “Jimmy and Jey fool Reigns”

7. “Reigns assaults Jey with a chair”

6. “Reigns rejects a reunion with Jimmy”

5. “Jey becomes the first person to ever pin Reigns”

4. “Jimmy throws in the towel”

3. “Jimmy superkicks Reigns”

2. “Reigns makes Jey quit”

1. “Jey superkicks Reigns”