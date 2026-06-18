WWE RAW Draws Strong Crowd In Baltimore

WWE held this week’s episode of RAW at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to WrestleTix, as reported by the Wrestling Observer, the company sold 11,468 tickets for the event. The report also noted that this RAW episode outperformed the year-to-date average attendance of 10,919 tickets for RAW in 2026 by approximately five percent.

Additionally, this attendance surpassed the figures from the last time WWE hosted Monday Night RAW at the CFG Bank Arena, on August 5, 2024, when 11,168 fans attended.

The episode kicked off with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It also featured the first semifinals of the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with Oba Femi competing against Dominik Mysterio, and IYO SKY facing Raquel Rodriguez. Both Femi and IYO won their matches, securing their spots in the finals.

Other matches on RAW included Chad Gable vs. Rusev and Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez, along with the return of Angelo Dawkins.