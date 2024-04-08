WWE RAW Hour One To Air Commercial-Free For Tonight’s Post-WrestleMania XL Show

Expect a comfortably paced first hour of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced on social media with a special announcement.

The Raw G.M. announced in a video released via his official X account on Monday afternoon that tonight’s annual Raw After WrestleMania show will feature a commercial-free first hour.

Check out Adam Pearce’s announcement via the video embedded below courtesy of his official X account, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live Raw After WrestleMania results coverage.