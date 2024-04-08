WWE RAW Hour One To Air Commercial-Free For Tonight’s Post-WrestleMania XL Show

Expect a comfortably paced first hour of this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Ahead of tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced on social media with a special announcement.
The Raw G.M. announced in a video released via his official X account on Monday afternoon that tonight’s annual Raw After WrestleMania show will feature a commercial-free first hour.
Check out Adam Pearce’s announcement via the video embedded below courtesy of his official X account, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live Raw After WrestleMania results coverage.
🚨 "You're not gonna want to miss it" 🚨
After a historic #WrestleMania XL, @ScrapDaddyAP has announced a commercial-free FIRST HOUR of #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NQB89PSP6c
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024