WWE RAW Match Producers For This Week Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on the November 13, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 11/13/2023

Chris Park/Abyss – Cody Rhodes promo and Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio.

Jason Jordan – Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark promo.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce – Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

TJ Wilson – Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox.

Shawn Daivari – Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludvig Kaiser.

TJ Wilson – Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell.

Petey Williams – Ivar vs. The Miz.

Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode – Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day.