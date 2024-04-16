WWE RAW Match Producers For This Week Revealed (4/15/2024)

PWInsider Elite is reporting that the following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, April 15, 2024 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/15/2024* TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the opening promo segment with Rhea Ripley.
* Christopher Joseph Park (Abyss) produced the Sheamus vs. Ivar opening match.
* Petey Williams produced the DIY vs. New Day vs. Creed Brothers tag-team title eliminator bout.
* Ken Dykstra produced the Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile women’s tag-team match.
* Adam Pearce produced the Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio bout.
* TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance women’s tag-team bout.
* Bobby Roode produced the Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso in-ring promo segment and subsequent Uso vs. Finn Balor match.
* Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari both produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship main event between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable.