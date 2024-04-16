WWE RAW Match Producers For This Week Revealed (4/15/2024)

PWInsider Elite is reporting that the following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, April 15, 2024 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/15/2024

* TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the opening promo segment with Rhea Ripley.* Christopher Joseph Park (Abyss) produced the Sheamus vs. Ivar opening match.* Petey Williams produced the DIY vs. New Day vs. Creed Brothers tag-team title eliminator bout.* Ken Dykstra produced the Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile women’s tag-team match.* Adam Pearce produced the Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio bout.* TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced the Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance women’s tag-team bout.* Bobby Roode produced the Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso in-ring promo segment and subsequent Uso vs. Finn Balor match.* Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari both produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship main event between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable.