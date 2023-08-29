WWE RAW Matches Announced For Next Week (9/4/2023)

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On this week’s WWE Payback 2023 “go-home” edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, the company announced some bouts for next week’s post-Payback show.

Scheduled for next Monday night’s WWE Raw is GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders in a Tornado Tag-Team match.

