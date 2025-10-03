WWE Raw Opening Segment For 10/6 Show In Dallas Announced

The opening segment for next week’s episode of WWE Raw has been announced.

The American Airlines Center X account revealed in a breaking news announcement on Friday that “The OTC1” himself, Roman Reigns, will be in the opening segment of the October 6 episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix program.

Also advertised for the 10/6 WWE Raw show in “The Lone Star State” is an appearance by CM Punk, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez.

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results.