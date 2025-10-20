WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (10/20/2025): Sacramento, CA.

WWE Raw is live tonight from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Advertised for the October 20 episode:

* Seth Rollins update from WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce

* Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed will speak live

* Becky Lynch (c) vs Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* JD McDonagh and Finn Balor (c) vs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships

