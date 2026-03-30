Monday, March 30, 2026
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WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (3/30/2026): New York City, NY.

By
Matt Boone
-

The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Big Apple.”

WWE Raw on Netflix airs live tonight at 8/7c from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The following lineup is advertised heading into the March 30, 2027 episode:

    * World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns to appear
    * Brock Lesnar to appear
    * The Usos (c) vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory (WWE World Tag Team Championship in a New York Street Fight)
    * The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
    * Penta (c) vs. Kofi Kingston for (WWE Intercontinental Championship)
    * IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.

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