WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (3/30/2026): New York City, NY.

The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Big Apple.”

WWE Raw on Netflix airs live tonight at 8/7c from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The following lineup is advertised heading into the March 30, 2027 episode:

* World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns to appear

* Brock Lesnar to appear

* The Usos (c) vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory (WWE World Tag Team Championship in a New York Street Fight)

* The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

* Penta (c) vs. Kofi Kingston for (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.