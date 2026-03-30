WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (3/30/2026): New York City, NY.

The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Big Apple.”
WWE Raw on Netflix airs live tonight at 8/7c from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
The following lineup is advertised heading into the March 30, 2027 episode:
- * World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns to appear
* Brock Lesnar to appear
* The Usos (c) vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory (WWE World Tag Team Championship in a New York Street Fight)
* The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
* Penta (c) vs. Kofi Kingston for (WWE Intercontinental Championship)
* IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.