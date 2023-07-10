WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (7/10/2023): Buffalo, N.Y.

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2023 continues this evening with a stop in the Northeast.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA program is Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium, Ricochet and Logan Paul will go face-to-face, plus Cody Rhodes will deliver a “Nightmare Message” to Brock Lesnar.

Additionally, the show this evening will feature WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus squaring off against “The Man” Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy will throw a Graduation Ceremony for Maxxine Dupri, and friends turned rivals The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa will do battle in a No Disqualification match.

