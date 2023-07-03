WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (7/3/2023): Baltimore, MD.

The fallout from WWE Money In The Bank 2023 goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns from the CFG Arena in Baltimore, Maryland this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network for the post-Money In The Bank 2023 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program.

On tap for tonight’s show is the fallout from Saturday’s explosive premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Scheduled for in-ring action is Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya with the Women’s Championship on-the-line.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Baltimore, MD.