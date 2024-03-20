WWE RAW Producers For 3/18 Show In Raleigh, N.C.

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, March 18, 2024 from the PNC Bank Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 3/18/2024-Jey & Jimmy Uso promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
-DIY vs. Creed Bros: Jamie Noble
-Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: Kenny Dykstra
-Ricochet vs. Dominik: Petey Williams
-IC Title Contract Signing: Shawn Daivari
-Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher: Adam Pearce
-New Day vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari
-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes
-Main Event: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya: Molly Holly
-Main Event: Apollo Crews vs Giovanni Vinci: Bobby Roode