WWE RAW Producers For 3/18 Show In Raleigh, N.C.

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, March 18, 2024 from the PNC Bank Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 3/18/2024

-Jey & Jimmy Uso promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

-DIY vs. Creed Bros: Jamie Noble

-Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: Kenny Dykstra

-Ricochet vs. Dominik: Petey Williams

-IC Title Contract Signing: Shawn Daivari

-Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher: Adam Pearce

-New Day vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari

-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes

-Main Event: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya: Molly Holly

-Main Event: Apollo Crews vs Giovanni Vinci: Bobby Roode