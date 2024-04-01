WWE RAW Results – April 1, 2024

The road to WrestleMania XL begins winding down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On tap for tonight’s WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode, which will feature the first hour of the three-hour show airing commercial-free, is appearances by The Rock and Roman Reigns, DIY & New Day vs. Judgment Day, Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae, Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, April 1, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/1/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena flashes on the screen to get things started as always. We then shoot outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show.

The Rock Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We then see a lengthy, elaborate video package recapping what transpired last week at the end of the show with The Rock’s violent, bloody attack of Cody Rhodes outside of AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, as well as the post-show exclusive footage.

Back live inside Barclays Center, we hear the familiar sounds of The Rock’s theme music. The old-school Hollywood Rock heel-theme plays as “The Final Boss” makes his way out in his custom $5,000 fancy-ass vest as always.

The Rock settles in the ring after taking his time making his way out on this, the commercial-free first hour of the final Raw. His music dies down and he takes an extra long pause as boos circulate around the sold-out arena.

“I made that boy bleed,” Rock begins, as the fans boo. The Rock boasts busting open Cody Rhodes last week and doing what he promised, which was wipe Cody’s blood all over his belt to deliver to Mama Rhodes. The fans give him a loud “What?” treatment, chanting it after every pause at the end of every statement he makes.

He talks about how he told Cody to his face that he was gonna make him bleed, and he did exactly that. He says the “Cody Crybabies didn’t like that,” and asks if there are any Cody Crybabies in the house. The fans boo, but then start chanting “Rocky! Rocky!”

Rock then turns our attention to the big screen in the arena, where we see little kids crying while reacting to The Rock’s savage beat down of Cody. The caption on the screen says “Little sisters reaction to The Rock beating up Cody Rhodes.” He says stuff like that breaks The Rock’s heart.

“The Final Boss” says he is a three-time girl dad himself, and he understands. He tells the mom’s to put their kids in front of the TV. “Little boys and girls, there are moments in life when a man has gotta do, what a man has gotta do.” He says there are moments in life in businesses that it doesn’t belong.

“There are moments in life when people talk sh*t that shouldn’t be talking sh*t!” he adds. He says there are times like now where The Rock has to beat Cody Rhodes’ punk ass down over and over again. The fans give him a loud “Rocky! Rocky!” chant break.

He boasts making wrestling cool again. He touts selling out arenas and says tonight has broken the record for the largest gate in the history of Raw. He says and there is one reason and that is, “Finally … blood was shed. Finally … we are five days out from WrestleMania, and finally, ‘The Final Boss’ has come back to Brooklyn!”

Roman Reigns & The Bloodline Join The Rock In The Ring

He finishes up his solo portion of the opener on that note. “But Brooklyn, The Rock didn’t come alone,” he adds, as Roman Reigns’ theme begins playing. Out comes The Bloodline group of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman. They make their way down to join The Rock in the ring.

“1,310 days. 3 1/2 years. Roman Reigns has ruled as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion,” says Michael Cole on commentary as “The Tribal Chief” leads The Bloodline to the ring. Cole mentions Reigns’ vowing “I’m gone” if he loses the WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes this Sunday night at WrestleMania XL.

Cole also points out that Reigns will tie Hulk Hogan for eight times in the main event of WrestleMania when he and The Rock face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night 1. He says Reigns will then break the all-time record for most main events in WrestleMania history on night two against Cody.

“Brooklyn, New York … ACKNOWLEDGE ME!” begins Reigns. He says if we saw his A&E Biography on Sunday night, then we already know, it’s “family above all.” As he continues to talk, he is cut off by loud “YEET!” chants from the Brooklyn crowd. He responds calmly, “NO YEET! And if you continue with that, I’ll leave.”

Reigns says he’s got to apologize for these idiots, because they’re distracting him. He says he’s trying to put his family over, so please, shut your mouths. He wants to take this opportunity to thank his cousin, because, to be completely transparent, this is going to be the easiest WrestleMania of his life.

A tag-team match to determine the stipulation for Sunday night? We’re gonna smash those fools and then it’s Bloodline Rules on Sunday and that means, we’re gonna have our way with Cody. He thanks his cousin and then mentions how he went above and beyond and “he made that boy bleed.”

Roman says Cody is a politician. He’s just happy to be here. He says back in 2020 when he started making things cool again, Cody was off somewhere doing something else. He says now that he’s back, we can’t have you knocking me off the top of the mountain. He says this is his family’s mountain and they run this business.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Confronts The Bloodline

He says that will never be more crystal clear than this Sunday, but as he stutters through that line, he is cut off the by the familiar sounds of the theme music of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. With that said, out comes Seth “Freakin'” Rollins through the crowd as fans sing along with his music.

Cole points out how Reigns should know this entrance through the crowd well, referencing he and Rollins’ days together in The Shield. He stops in the crowd and gets on the mic and says if they thought he was going to the ring for an ambush, then they’re dumber than he thought. If they want that, they’ve got to come to him and fight the whole city of Brooklyn.

Rollins says last week they crossed the line, which means now the time for talk is over. He says that doesn’t mean in five days at WrestleMania, he wants to fight tonight. The crowd cheers. He tells The Rock to put his money where his mouth is and challenges him to a fight in tonight’s main event. The crowd goes absolutely insane.

Seth says he loves it, but he doesn’t think “Old D.J. has the balls.” He says his cousin might, he doesn’t know. He says if The Rock doesn’t want it, he’ll fight Roman Reigns in tonight’s main event. He says he’ll let them decide. He says they can even pick the stipulation, even if it’s their little Bloodline Rules. He asks who has the balls?

The fans loudly chant “Rocky! Rocky!” The Rock puts his hand up and gets on the mic. “Let The Rock tell you something right now, punk…” says ‘The Final Boss.’ He asks if Rollins saw what he did last week. He says Cody got beat so bad he’s got brain damage. He tells Seth he doesn’t want none of that.

He tells Rollins he ain’t gonna fight The Rock or Roman Reigns. “You sit there, shut your mouth and enjoy the ride that The Rock is taking you on.” He tells Seth he’s a tough, crazy son of a bitch, however they’ve always got a plan. The fans cut him off with loud “Rocky sucks! Rocky sucks!” chants.

Solo Sikoa cuts in on the mic and tells Seth he’s not fighting The Rock or Roman Reigns tonight. He’s fighting him tonight. Rollins says it turns out Solo has the biggest sack in The Bloodline. “You’re on,” he adds. The Rock says here’s the thing — it’s Bloodline Rules. “We’ll see you tonight, boy,” Rock concludes to wrap up an entertaining opener.

Becky Lynch Addresses Pull-Apart With Rhea Ripley

After the lengthy opening segment wraps up, Cole and McAfee introduce footage from “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” from earlier today, which shows Rhea Ripley being interviewed when Becky Lynch calls in and says she’s outside the building, only to eventually come up and get in Ripley’s face for talking about her child. The two had to be pulled apart.

Back live, we see Cathy Kelley standing backstage with “The Man.” She talks about the pull-apart with the WWE Women’s World Champion from earlier today and says her challenge still stands to meet her in the ring later tonight.

DIY & New Day vs. Judgment Day

We return inside Barclays Center where the theme for The New Day hits. Out comes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to a good pop. The team of DIY come out next and the four settle inside the ring for our first match of the evening, which will be an eight-man tag-team bout.

Now The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Damian Priest, Finn Balor, as well as fellow Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Winners: Judgment Day

Roman Reigns To Induct Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Now we head backstage where we see The Bloodline group standing around. Roman Reigns and The Rock have quick words before Reigns says he has to head off.

The Rock asks Reigns where he has to go. Reigns says he has a speech to write. He tells “The Wise Man” he’s welcome. After he walks off, Heyman and Rock hang back. Heyman smiles and looks into the camera.

“In case you don’t know what that means,” he says, before stating the obvious — which is that Reigns will be the one to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame later this week as part of WrestleMania XL Week. Heyman and Rock shake hands to end the brief backstage segment.

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

Now we shoot to a segment that shows Chad Gable helping Sami Zayn train for his WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity against GUNTHER at WrestleMania XL this weekend. Zayn keeps giving up while training and Gable asks him what’s holding him back.

Taking a page literally directly out of the book of the iconic film “Rocky III,” we hear Zayn snap and admit to Gable, “I’m afraid! Alright?! You wanna hear me say it?!” After this wraps up, we head back inside Barclays Center for our next match of the evening.

We hear the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme playing and as the popular veteran WWE Superstar makes his way down to the ring, we finally head into our very first commercial break of the evening, as the commercial-free first hour is now in the rear-view mirror.

When we return from the break, Bronson Reed makes his way down to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Zayn starts off strong, but it isn’t long before Reed uses his size and strength to take over.

Zayn fights back and leaps from the ring to the floor on Reed. Back in the ring, Zayn follows up with more offense, but then “Big” Bronson shifts the momentum back into his favor. Reed hits a big Death Valley Driver for a close pin attempt, but Zayn kicks out at two.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Zayn being worked over by Reed. He starts to fight back into the lead and as it seems he’s close to wrapping this one up, we see GUNTHER dragging Chad Gable out at the top of the stage.

This leads to Zayn exiting the ring and heading up to help his coach. He heads up to the top of the entrance way, where he is attacked by “The Ring General.” The Imperium leader and longest WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time brutally beats Zayn down, slamming him into the stage set and leaving him laying.

As GUNTHER turns to walk off, he stops and looks back at his work. As he stares at Zayn, we see him start to come to life. He gets amped up and gets back to his feet, where GUNTHER runs over and decks him with a big shot with the title belt. The fans boo as GUNTHER walks to the back with Zayn laid out.

Winner: No Contest

Lil Wayne Announced For WrestleMania XL

Backstage, we see hip-hop legend Lil Wayne hanging out with a fired up “Main Event” Jey Uso. Uso invites him to attend WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia to see him whoop his brother’s ass. Lil Wayne says he’ll be there, and that he will world premiere his new single at the show. We head to another break.

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri

When we return from the break, the team of Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. Also coming out are their opponents in a rematch of a recent match, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Nile and LeRae. Candice runs to the ropes to break the hold. Tag to indi. Ivy with a wrist lock. She tosses Indi to the floor, kip up from Indi. Wrsit control by Ivy. She tags in Maxxine who climbs to th middle rope and dorps an axe off the middle rope. Indi with abody slam.

She works the left arm, tags in Candice, who slams Maxxine down hard. She attacks the back with clubbing blows then grabs her by the head and sends Maxxine into the buckle. Kick to the chest, another, she trips Maxxine down and chokes her up with the boot. Right hand from Candice, then a beatdown over and over with hard rights and lefts.

Chop from Candice. She misses a splash. Blind tag from Indi, she stops the tag, but gets kicked and in comes Ivy. Invy sends Candice off the apron. Kick, another, another to Indi. Rana to Indi. Ivy kicks, gets caught, spins, enziguri to Indi. Ivy runs to the corner and hits a huge kick to the chin. Ivy to the top rope! Indi up, gets kicked away.

Finally we work our way to the finishing sequence in this one, which sees LeRae knock Nile off the top-rope. Indi gets up and talks to her, as Maxxine Dupri tags back in and connects with a drop kick to Hartwell, who crashes into LeRae. She rolls her up for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri

“Main Event” Jey Uso Has Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ Back Tonight

We see Seth “Freakin'” Rollins walking the hallways when he runs into a still-fired-up “Main Event” Jey Uso. He talks about Rollins’ “Bloodline Rules” main event later tonight against Solo Sikoa. He says he promises to have Rollins’ back after Rollins had his back on last week’s show. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Ricochet vs. Ivar

After a lengthy eulogy for CM Punk and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins by Drew McIntyre to promote the WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout with CM Punk on commentary at WrestleMania XL wraps up, we return inside Barclays Center for our next match of the evening.

The theme for Ricochet hits and out comes the highly-respected Superstar. He makes his way down to the ring and settles inside the squared circle for scheduled singles action. The Viking Raiders’ theme hits next and out comes Ivar accompanied by Valhalla.

The bell sounds and Ivar immediately starts to manhandle the smaller Ricochet. Ricochet tries fighting back, but gets Donkey Kong’d on the floor by the much larger Ivar. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Ivar dominating Ricochet in what is still very much a one-sided beat down of a match thus far. Ricochet fires up and hits an incredible flying splash from the ring to the floor on Ivar. Back in the ring, he hits a springboard lariat. Moments later, he hits a 630 splash off the top-rope for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

Andrade Offered Job To Become Full Member Of The Judgment Day

Backstage, we see The Judgment Day hanging out, with the regular members of the group as well as Dominik Mysterio’s friend Santos Escobar. They talk about being fed up with Ricochet. Dom says he knows who can handle it. In comes Andrade. They tell him if he handles things, he’ll become a full member of The Judgment Day.

Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley Have Another Wild Brawl

Now we shoot back inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme music. “The Man” makes her way out to the ring and as promised, calls out WWE Women’s World Champion and her opponent for WrestleMania XL, Rhea Ripley, to meet her in the ring.

Before “Mami” can come out, we see the Raw General Manager Adam Pearce come out instead. Pearce tells Lynch this isn’t going to happen tonight. It’s going to happen at WrestleMania XL as scheduled. Ripley’s theme hits and the crowd goes wild, but security fills the stage to block the ring.

Ripley comes out looking ready to collide with Lynch before their scheduled title tilt on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” but Pearce blocks her and tells her to save it for this weekend. Ripley ends up throwing her title in his face and charging into the wall of security guards. She and Lynch fight their way through them.

We head to a commercial break as the chaos continues. When we return from the break, we see Lynch and Ripley still trying to get at each other as they fight through security and Adam Pearce. Pearce is losing his mind yelling at security to get Lynch out of here.

Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark & Tegan Nox

After delivering a message into the camera to Bayley backstage earlier in the show, we head back inside the arena where the Damage CTRL trio of Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane make their way out and head to the ring. The three will be in our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring are their scheduled opponents, the trio of Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Tegan Nox. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some basic back-and-forth action early on. As Damage CTRL continue to dominate the offense, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Asuka and Stark duking it out. Sairi tags in. Stark hits a big suplex and then a top-rope drop kick for a close pin fall attempt. It is announced that WWE will reveal the location for this year’s WWE Clash At The Castle on social media on Tuesday. Damage CTRL hit a top-rope double team finisher for the win.

Winners: Damage CTRL

Bloodline Rules Main Event

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa

It’s main event time!

When the six-woman tag bout wraps up, we head into another commercial break. When we return, Cole and McAfee promote the release of the new “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” documentary on Peacock. They then run down the list of special events for WrestleMania XL Week, as well as the lineup for the two shows this weekend.

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley walking with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins as he walks the hallways to head to Gorilla Position to make his way through the curtain for our final match of the evening. As he does, he stops and sees Drew McIntyre. He tells him, “I ain’t dead yet.” As he walks off, Drew yells off-camera, “Yet!”

Inside the Barclays Center, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!” as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes his way out in front of the sold out Brooklyn crowd, who are loudly singing along with his entrance tune. He settles inside the ring for his “Bloodline Rules” main event showdown against “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.