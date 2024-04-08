WWE RAW Results – April 8, 2024

The fallout from WrestleMania XL goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the highly-anticipated Raw After WrestleMania episode — the first under the new “Paul Levesque Era” in WWE.

On tap for tonight’s Raw After WrestleMania special edition of Monday Night Raw is all of the fallout from this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” with a commercial-free first hour, and Raw G.M. Adam Pearce teasing “anyone could show up.”

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, April 8, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/8/2024)

The new Paul “Triple H” Levesque-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started. We shoot inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of “The Game.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque Kicks Off Raw After WrestleMania XL

Out comes the WWE Chief Content Officer as introduced by Samantha Irvin, as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show on commentary. Cole mentions this is the “Triple H Era” and says the streak of consecutive sell-outs for WWE continues tonight, with 20,248 fans in attendance.

The theme for Levesque wraps up and a loud “Triple H! Triple H!” chant breaks out. A “Thank you, Hunter!” chant, which is even louder, follows. “Here’s the thing, I came out here to thank you,” Levesque starts. He then talks about how 24 hours ago the fans made something very special happen.

He can now really tell us that was the greatest WrestleMania of all-time. He says by every metric you name, attendance, gate, fan response, etc., WrestleMania XL was the biggest and best WrestleMania of all-time. He says so for that he really did just come out to say thank you. He says and now it’s time to introduce the man who is going to lead the new era of WWE, the new WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

Triple H Surprises Cody Rhodes With Touching Video Tribute

We hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for “The American Nightmare” and out in a suit with his newly won WWE Universal Championship belt, is Cody Rhodes. He makes his way to the ring as the fans sing along with his theme song. He settles inside the squared circle, where Triple H is still standing and clapping.

Triple H and Cody stand in the middle of the ring in front of the hard camera. Triple H raises Cody’s hands and Cody poses with him and the title as the fan roar grows even louder. Triple H says he stayed in the ring just to say congratulations and to commend him on ending the most legendary title run ever and by setting a record in his first appearance tonight.

He says before he goes, he got a call last night before WrestleMania finished from a couple of guys from our studio that you’ve known for a long time. He says they made something special for Cody. He says they asked him if they could share it with him. He says he told them hell no, I’m gonna share it with him — in front of everyone.

He explains why there’s a bunch of monitors around the ring for the live crowd to be able to see it. The very touching video airs now. The video shows old footage of Cody’s first run in WWE as a youngster with brown hair and the versions his career went through with Stardust, Dashing Cody, meeting Brandi Rhodes during her run as Eden, etc.

A beautiful song “Rise Up” plays as the footage is shown and builds up to him returning to WWE and “finishing his story” at WrestleMania XL. It was very well done, as you’d expect. Cody tears up live in the ring, which is shown in split-screen fashion as the video continues.

The video ends with footage of Dusty Rhodes posing with his NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship after his first title reign, which transitions to a similar shot of Cody Rhodes posing with the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night.

We return live and an emotional Cody shares a tight hug with Triple H while the camera shows close up shots of him fighting back tears. A loud “You deserve it!” chant breaks out throughout the sold out crowd inside the Wells Fargo Center.

Triple H exits the ring. Cody kneels down and lays the belt out long-ways on the mat. He kisses it. He gets back up and collects himself before starting, “So, Raw After WrestleMania, Philadelphia …. What do you wanna talk about?”

Rhodes then brings up something he heard. He leans over the top-rope to Samantha Irvin and asks her, “You know what I’m gonna ask you … just one more time, please?” She stands up and emphatically and passionately announces Cody Rhodes the new WWE Universal Champion.

The Rock Interrupts, Confronts Cody Rhodes

From there, Cody goes on to acknowledge the title run that Roman Reigns had, calling him arguably the greatest of his generation. He says he was destined to be the one to beat Roman Reigns and end his historical title run. As he continues to talk, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of The Rock’s theme song.

“The Final Boss” emerges as the music transitions to his classic Hollywood Rock heel tune. He heads to the ring with The People’s Championship title belt over his shoulder. He settles in the ring and poses on the ropes in the corner. As his music dies down a “Rocky! Rocky!” chant breaks out and then some boos.

A loud “Undertaker! Undertaker!” chant breaks out, which The Rock subtly acknowledges as we hear Pat McAfee break the silence on commentary by chiming in with, “Too soon, too soon!” As The Rock milks the moment, a loud “Rocky Sucks! Rocky Sucks!” chant breaks out and spreads like wildfire.

The Rock talks about how Cody Rhodes did it. He finally finished his story. He tells Cody he came out here to give him his flowers. He asks Cody if he can hold his title. Cody looks confused. The Rock says he’s a lifelong fan like Cody and has held every belt, but not that one.

Cody says he can hold it if he can hold Rock’s belt. Rock says he can. They let each other hold the others titles. The Rock puts the WWE Universal Championship over his shoulder. He says “This just feels right.” He gives it back to Cody and thanks him.

He says now we all know The Rock has gotta go away for a bit now. The fans sing “Nana nana hey hey hey, goodbye!” at him loudly. The Rock tells Cody he beat Roman Reigns and finished his story. He says but The Rock beat Cody at night one and their story isn’t finished.

He says when he comes back whether Cody is champ or not, he’s coming for him. Cody says he’s looking forward to it. Cody asks if The Rock is his boss. He says he is. Cody says he’s his champion. The Rock says Cody is his champion. The world’s champion.

He says before he goes, he’s got something to give Cody. He puts something in Cody’s hand but doesn’t say what it is, and we don’t see what it is. He tells Cody he doesn’t even have to open his hand to know what this is.

“Don’t you ever break my heart again, if you smell what ‘The Final Boss’ is cookin’,” he calmly says with a serious look on his face. His music hits and he walks off as Cody has an intense look on his face. Interesting.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We cut to footage of Damian Priest with his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship accompanied by the rest of The Judgment Day, as they arrive to the building for tonight’s show.

We also see footage of Sami Zayn with his newly won WWE Intercontinental Championship and his wife by his side arriving to the arena. Back live, Cole and McAfee introduce the Spanish commentary team to their side.

They make a brief cameo appearance. Cole and McAfee take back over as we hear the familiar sounds of rock violins. On that note, the theme for Shinsuke Nakamura hits and “The King of Strong Style” heads to the ring for our opening match on the Raw After WrestleMania show.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for his opponent hits, and it’s a familiar one. Out comes WWE NXT World Champion “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov. He heads to the ring to a big pop. The bell sounds and off we go with our opening contest.

Cole informs us on commentary that the 2024 WWE Draft will take place on the April 26 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, as well as the April 29 episode of Monday Night Raw. Dragunov will be among those drafted this year.

Dragunov starts off strong, dominating the early offense as the commentary duo of Cole and McAfee sing his praises and talk about his successful title defense during WrestleMania XL Weekend at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event.

As the action continues, we see Nakamura start to take over and hit some of his trademark spots. McAfee says Dragunov is finally seeing first hand why Nakamura is “The King of Strong Style.” Dragunov takes over, however, and hits his finisher to pick up the big win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

A New Era For The Judgment Day

Cole and McAfee introduce footage of what went down in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL Sunday, with Drew McIntyre defeating Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to capture the title, only to rub it in CM Punk’s face too much that it cost him.

“Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest of The Judgment Day would cash-in his briefcase and quickly defeat “The Scottish Warrior” to become leave WrestleMania as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. We see a live shot of Damian Priest with the WWE World Hreavyweight Championship and the rest of The Judgment Day with him backstage.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break. When we return, we see a highlight package for night two of WrestleMania XL. Back live, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio are in the ring. Balor says for anyone who said Damian Priest couldn’t do it eat your words.

Dominik Mysterio then takes the mic and introduces his “Mami,” who is still the WWE Women’s World Champion. On that note, Rhea Ripley’s theme hits and out she comes to a big pop to join the rest of The Judgment Day members, minus Damian Priest, in the ring. Ripley gets on the mic.

Ripley says WrestleMania XL Weekend was almost perfect. Two things did come out though, one being that “Mami is always on top!” She says the other one is that this is a new era for The Judgment Day. Balor gets back on the mic and says without further hesitation, let him present to us our new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

“All Rise!” we hear as the individual theme for Damian Priest plays. Out he comes with his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship to join the rest of The Judgment Day in the ring.