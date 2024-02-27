WWE RAW Results – February 26, 2024

The fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth goes down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening starting at 8/7c on the USA Network from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., with just 40 days remaining until WrestleMania XL.

On tap for this week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller, New Day vs. Imperium in a Street Fight, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 26, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/26/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started. We then see live shots of various Superstars, including Becky Lynch, arriving to the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. for tonight’s show.

Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch Kick Off This Week’s Show

A lengthy video package recapping Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event airs and then we shoot live inside the SAP Center where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show. Dominik Mysterio then comes out and introduces the WWE Women’s World Champion.

On that note, Ripley makes her way out and heads to the ring. She settles inside and welcomes us to “Monday Night Mami.” She talks about going Down Under with WWE for her homecoming in Australia this past weekend and successfully defending her title.

As she talks about her journey to WrestleMania XL, the theme for her opponent on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in 40 days in Philadelphia, PA. hits. Out comes Becky Lynch to a big pop. “The Man” settles in the ring to chants of “Becky! Becky!” and then proclaims that “The Man has come around to San Jose!”

Lynch talks about heading to WrestleMania to fight Ripley. She says they both had a big weekend in Perth. She mentions how it was nice her family and hometown crowd got to see her win, because now they don’t have to travel all the way around the world to see her lose at WrestleMania. Dom-Dom tells Lynch “No one talks to Mami like that!”

“The Man” tells Dom-Dom to pipe down and if Mami doesn’t make you, “The Man” will. She talks about her many accomplishments in recent years and mentions how she’s gonna add “beating Rhea bloody Ripley.” Ripley asks if Lynch is done. She says first of all don’t ever disrespect her Latino Heat like that ever again.

Ripley congratulates Lynch on winning the Chamber match. She says it’s about time she stopped disappointing her and finally doing something to get close to this level. She says Lynch thinks she’s the backbone of this division. She mentions how “Mami is always on top.” The two stare each other down as Ripley’s theme plays again.

As Ripley walks off to the back, Lynch stares her down from the ring and then out of nowhere, Nia Jax appears behind Lynch in the ring. She proceeds to beat Lynch down while Ripley watches on. Nia stops and tells Ripley they are far from over. She hits a big leg drop to Lynch and then pulls her into the corner. She goes for her finisher but officials run out.

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The theme for Sami Zayn hits and out he comes for our first match of the evening. He heads to the ring to a big pop from the San Jose crowd as he prepares for his scheduled showdown against Shinsuke Nakamura. As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Jackie Redmond catches up with a fired up Nia Jax who talks about attacking Lynch moments ago and how she’s gonna do ten times worse than that to Liv Morgan when they square off later tonight because it should be her at WrestleMania, not Becky.

Back inside the arena, the rock violins play and out comes “The King of Strong Style” for his scheduled match against the fan-favorite Sami Zayn. Cole talks us through highlights from Raw two weeks ago where Nakamura beat Zayn after a distraction from Drew McIntyre.

As we return live, Nakamura finishes up his ring entrance and then the bell sounds to get this one started. Nakamura comes out strong but Zayn takes over. As the action spills out to the floor, we see Zayn in control of things but clutching his ribs in pain. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening contest continues.

Zayn is on the defensive when we return, as Nakamura is working over the injured ribs of Zayn, whipping him into the turnbuckles with authority. Fans chant “Ole! Ole!” to rally behind Zayn, who turns Shinsuke inside-out with a big lariat. Nakamura focuses on Zayn’s ribs to take back over. They spill out to the floor as we head into another mid-match break.

This time when we return we see much of the same going on, with Nakamura taking it to Zayn. Zayn fights back with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Nakamura takes over again and connects with a Kinshasa for a close near fall. He hits another one and Zayn still hangs in there. Zayn fights back and hits a Helluva Kick for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez

We see a video package looking at the history of the rivalry between New Day and Imperium. After that, we see the digital exclusive segment of New Day getting ready for their Street Fight against Imperium for tonight’s show.

Back live, the theme for Chelsea Green hits and out she comes to WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin doing her custom introduction. As she settles in the ring for our next match of the evening, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Green is on the mic and she mentions issuing a complaint to WWE management and says she’s competing tonight in protest. She calls the Raw G.M. “Pea-head Pearce” and says she only lost the Last Chance battle royal last week because of his last minute decision to add Raquel Rodriguez.

Green babbles some more about how Rodriguez got the special entry into the match and still went on to travel all the way to Perth to lose, like the local San Jose Sharks. The fans boo loudly. Green vows to prove Rodriguez is a loser and then Rodriguez’s theme hits for a big pop.

Raquel Rodriguez makes her way down to the ring, MCAS be-damned, and settles inside the squared circle for this women’s singles showdown. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Within all of a minute or two, Rodriguez squashes Green and gets the win with her finisher.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Could Sami Zayn Be Next For GUNTHER At WrestleMania XL?

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Sami Zayn. She asks what it meant to finally get a win under his belt tonight against Shinsuke Nakamura. She mentions how they’ve spoken the past couple of weeks and things haven’t been going his way. Zayn says he can’t even imagine what would have happened if he lost tonight. Thankfully he doesn’t have to.

As he continues talking, Imperium walks by and stares him down. They keep walking and then WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER stops and grills him before walking past as well. Zayn looks at GUNTHER as he walks away, looks at Redmond and smirks. We head to another commercial break on that note.

GUNTHER Confronted By The Judgment Day

When we return from the break, Cathy Kelley is backstage with Cody Rhodes. “The American Nightmare” talks about issuing a challenge to The Rock and says he looks forward to his rebuttal this Friday night on WWE SmackDown. He then mentions his main event tonight against Grayson Waller.

Back inside the arena, Imperium’s theme hits and out comes GUNTHER, accompanied by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. GUNTHER talks about his record reign as I-C champ and mentions potential opponents for his defense at WrestleMania XL. He names Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, The Miz and R-Truth as names he’s heard fans wanting to see.

The Judgment Day theme hits. Out comes Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Priest gets in GUNTHER’s face as the seven men stand across from each other. We find out that The Judgment Day is looking to add the I-C title to their collection. Dom steps forward and there is a pull apart.

Street Fight

New Day vs. Imperium

As The Judgment Day walks off, Imperium hangs back and stays in the ring. We see The New Day walking backstage as we head to another commercial break. The scheduled Tag-Team Street Fight is up next.

When we return from the break, we see The Judgment Day walking backstage when Rhea Ripley approaches Dominik Mysterio and questions their decision to start an issue with GUNTHER and Imperium. Dom says he’s got this. She says he better. The Judgment Day tells Dom he better go smooth things over with “Mami.”

As he goes to do so, he runs into Andrade El Idolo. He tells him long time no see and says he’ll see him around. We shoot back inside the SAP Center where The New Day’s theme hits and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in jeans and San Jose Sharks hockey jerseys.

The Tag-Team Street Fight immediately gets underway on the entrance ramp. The four men brawl all over the place. A table is pulled out and the fans roar. The New Day members each hit diving high spots from the ring to the floor on both Imperium members as we head into a mid-match break as the match continues.

We return and see much of the same going on until Imperium begins taking over. Kaiser pulls a table out from under the ring and the crowd roars, so he puts it back under the ring and pulls out a chair. New Day take back over and set up multiple tables. We see Woods put Imperium through a table.

From there, the heel duo take over again, with Vinci pushing Kingston off the top through another table on the floor, setting Vinci up for the win in a very physical match. Afterwards, we go backstage and Chad Gable makes his pitch to Adam Pearce why he should get the I-C title shot.

Winners: Imperium

Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler make their way out to the ring for our next match of the evening. As they do, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see earlier today footage of Stark and Baszler complaining about Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae getting a title shot at the Chamber PLE instead of them. Now Hartwell and LeRae make their way out to the ring.

The bell sounds and we see LeRae and Baszler kicking things off for their respective teams. LeRae jumps into the early offensive lead over Baszler, and even knocks Starks off the apron. LeRae launches herself out to Stark on the floor.

Back in the ring, she goes for a tornado DDT but Baszler counters with a big knee and then takes over on offense. Hartwell tags in and fires up on offense, taking it to Stark, who also tags in for her team. Baszler ends up blind-tagging in and choking out Hartwell for the win.

Winners: Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

Drew McIntyre — Up NEXT~!

Backstage, we see Drew McIntyre walking the hallways as Michael Cole talks about him punching his ticket to WrestleMania XL with a win in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match over the weekend. As he gets ready to come to the ring, we head to another break.

When we return, we see R-Truth sitting by himself in his custom Judgment Day t-shirt. Up walks DIY and The Miz. Truth still thinks they are D-Generation X. They do the “Are you ready?!” thing. Truth says he sees what they’re doing trying to regenerate something.

He says that’s what they are, Re-Generation X. They all head off together and then we return inside the SAP Center where Drew McIntyre’s theme hits. Out comes “The Scottish Warrior” as Michael Cole promotes McIntyre vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE title at WrestleMania XL.