WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas.

On tap for tonight’s show is an opening segment with Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the return of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. The Awesome Truth, as well as DIY vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, January 15, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/15/2024)

After the package wraps up, we shoot outside the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas where we see a bunch of snow as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre Kick Off This Week’s Show

After the package wraps up, we shoot outside the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas where we see a bunch of snow as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

We see footage of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins arriving to the building, as well as Jinder Mahal, as the two promote their showdown for the title in tonight’s main event. Inside the arena, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits and out he comes to kick off this week’s show.

He asks what we want to hear him talk about. He brings up a song with the city’s name in it and says we can talk about that, or we can talk about him beating Shinsuke Nakamura. Or we can talk about his story and his plans to finish it.

Drew McIntyre’s theme hits and out comes “The Scottish Warrior.” He talks about how Cody and he have a lot in common. He says he’s been back a while now and they haven’t had a chance to talk much.

McIntyre says he’s proud of Cody. He talks about how they both had to leave WWE to get bigger before they came back. He mentions them being in a tag-team in the past and asks Cody if he remembers the name. Cody does. The Dashing Ones.

Cody then talks about how they aren’t exactly the same, because he takes issue with Drew being critical of him smiling and pretending to be happy all the time. Cody says he is happy and that’s why he smiles.

Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

We head backstage and see Damian Priest approaching R-Truth about selling bootleg Judgment Day merchandise in the parking lot. Truth gives him a wad of cash as his cut and Priest says he can keep selling it. He tells him not to tag in during the tag-team match later tonight.

Back inside the arena, The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for our first match of the evening. As they settle inside the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one started. Gargano and McDonagh kick things off for their respective teams. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” at the start, as Cole talks on commentary about it being a light arena due to the blizzard but a loud crowd.

Gargano starts off strong, but falls to the floor when Dom pulls the ropes apart as he was running into them. He taunts the crowd but gets blasted by Ciampa, who is joined by Gargano for a big double-team spot on the floor that pops the crowd. We head to a mid-match break on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, we see JD and Dom pull ahead into a comfortable, prolonged offensive lead. Gargano is isolated in the Judgment Day side of the ring as they use frequent tags. As Ciampa is inches away from finally making the tag, he is yanked off the apron.

On that note, we head into another mid-match commercial break. This time when we return, we see Ciampa has tagged in and has taken over. He is blasting McDonagh with everything but the kitchen sink. All four guys end up in the ring and they all end up knocking each other down. Fans chant “This is Awesome!” Ciampa and Gargano meet in the middle with knees for the win.

Winners: Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae are backstage talking with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce when up comes former tag champs Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Green complains and Pearce ends up making a match between the two teams.

Back inside the arena, the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven make their way out and head to the ring for our next match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae make their way out and head to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Niven helps the former champs start off strong. We see the current tag champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance watching on a monitor backstage.

Niven and LeRae win with an awkward double-team move. This was bad. We head to another commercial break as we see GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser walking backstage.

Winners: Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Backstage With The Judgment Day

When we return, we see a Nia Jax video package and then we head to The Judgment Day clubhouse. Rhea Ripley walks off and says she’s got to deal with that. Damian Priest talks about having an issue with Drew McIntyre running his mouth.

JD McDonagh asks why they aren’t beating up R-Truth today. Priest yells at McDonagh. Finn Balor asks if Priest is defending Truth. McDonagh asks what Truth brings to the table. Priest shows a wad of money and says it’s only his cut. He tells them to get theirs.

GUNTHER Makes His Return

Now we return inside the arena where the lights are down and a spotlight is on Ludwig Kaiser, who does his over-the-top, dramatic introduction of “The Ring General” and the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, Imperium leader GUNTHER.

GUNTHER’s theme hits and out he comes to make his television return. He and Kaiser head to the ring. He talks about his past performance in the Royal Rumble. He declares himself for this year’s Rumble. He then brings up Kaiser’s attack on Kofi Kingston last week. Footage of it is shown and then a beaming GUNTHER tells Kaiser how proud he is of him.

Xavier Woods vs. Ludwig Kaiser

After “The Ring General” gives Kaiser a hug, the theme for The New Day hits and out comes Xavier Woods. He says Ludwig and he have a problem because he took it ten steps too far last week with Kofi.

He keeps talking as he walks to the ring and ultimately challenges Kaiser to a match. He says he can accept or ask his daddy’s permission first. The fans chant “Who’s your daddy?!” GUNTHER hands Kaiser the mic and lets him answer for himself.

Woods and Kaiser start brawling and after The New Day member establishes the early lead, we head into a commercial break. When we return, we see the match is in progress now and Kaiser is taking it to Woods, taunting him in the process. He slams him into the ring post as we head into another mid-match break.

When we return, we see Woods’ mouth is busted open and bleeding. He starts to fight back and take over. On the floor, he ends up using a steel chair and getting himself disqualified. The brawl between the two continue after the match.

Kaiser has Woods set up to do the same thing to him that he did to Kingston last week. Woods avoids it and takes him out instead. Woods grabs the steel steps and picks them up. He throws them at Kaiser, but Kaiser ducks. Kaiser leaves through the crowd.

Winner: No Contest

Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar

“Big” Bronson Reed is shown backstage in a suit. He mentions how there is a champion walking around who doesn’t realize he’s holding a belt that is about to be his. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see a video package for tonight’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and former title-holder Jinder Mahal. After that, we return inside the arena for our next match of the evening.

The Alpha Academy theme hits and out comes Akira Tozawa for singles action. As he heads to the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.