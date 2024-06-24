WWE Raw Results – June 24, 2024

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Raw returns this evening, Monday, June 24, 2024, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis, IN., live on the USA Network at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is the return of Drew McIntyre following his announcement that he “quit” last week and his subsequent savage attack of CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago on Friday’s SmackDown, as well as the follow-up to the long-awaited debut of The Wyatt 6.

Also scheduled is Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed and Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a pair of Money In The Bank qualifiers, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker, Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston, as well as WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 24, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS (6/24/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature flashes across the screen to kick off this week’s show. We then hear Michael Cole welcome us to the program as we see a shot of Lucas Oil Stadium as he talks about today’s breaking news regarding WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble coming to the venue.

Drew McIntyre Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Now we shoot live inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse where the camera settles at the commentary desk, where Cole welcomes us to the 1,622nd episode of WWE Raw. He introduces his co-commentator for tonight, The Miz, and says Pat McAfee isn’t here this evening.

As he begins to talk about The Wyatt 6 ending to Raw last week, he stops in mid-sentence as he notices Drew McIntyre, without any music, walking in front of the commentary desk up the ring steps. He settles in the ring where fans chant “CM Punk! CM Punk!”

He talks about how SmackDown was so good on Friday he wants to see it again. Footage is shown of his epic garage door raising assault of Punk. He says he prayed for this, and the big man made it happen — “me!” He says those who have been chanting CM Punk for months now, he’s done with them.

McIntyre sends a message to Punk at home, saying he hopes he’s in a ton of pain and eating through a straw. He wants him to remember that he did it to him. He talks about how he not only took Punk’s dignity, but he took “this.” With that he said, he holds up a little bracelet he stole off of Punk’s wrist that has his “wifes name and his stupid dog Larry” on it so he can take them with him when he leaves the house.

Fans cut off McIntyre with a loud “Larry! Larry!” chant. McIntyre then declares himself for the Money In The Bank ladder match. He says he’s gonna enter the match, win it and do so while Punk is at home in pain and miserable because of him. He puts on the bracelet and says now he’s gonna win the title with Punk’s family in his corner. He leaves to end an entertaining opening segment.

Looking Back At The Debut Of The Wyatt’s

Back to Cole and Miz at ringside, and now Cole gets back to recapping how last week’s show went off the air with “The Wyatt’s.” An awesome video package airs to show highlights of how things went down at the end of last week’s broadcast.

After it wraps up, we see a vehicle arriving to the venue. Out pops Chad Gable looking nervous. He covers his face and tells the camera he’s not doing this now. He orders Alpha Academy out of the car and they head into the building with Gable still looking jumpy and nervous after the attack by The Wyatt’s last week.

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse again, The Miz refers to the group as The Wyatt 6, so it’s still confusing as to what to call this group. Bron Breakker’s theme hits and out comes the new rising bad ass on the scene on the red brand to the ring for our first match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a commercial break.

When we return, we see Cathy Kelley standing outside the locker room of Chad Gable and Alpha Academy. She talks about how WWE Superstars were shocked to learn he was cleared to compete tonight. She points out heavy security in and out of his locker room. We see footage of Breakker and Sheamus from last week to explain how this match with Ludwig Kaiser was set up.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond is standing by with Kaiser for a quick interview before he heads out to the ring. After he gives Breakker props for being young, powerful and fast, he says he’s not Ludwig Kaiser. In the ring, the bell sounds and off we go. We see some basic back-and-forth action and then Breakker starts to pull into the offensive lead.

He hits a big dive to the commentary table as we head to a mid-match break. When we return, we see Kaiser in a comfortable offensive lead after shifting the momentum in his favor during the break following the big table dive. Kaiser gets a bit too cocky and we see a beet red Breakker lose his cool and take back over on offense, Donkey Kong’ing Kaiser all over the ring as fans chant “Let’s go Breakker!”

Moments later, Kaiser takes over and the two end up on the floor. We see Kaiser go to run around the ring like he did when he injured The New Day, but when he turns the corner he runs right into a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, who appears out of nowhere. Sheamus grabs a fan by the fan out of excitement and then goes to power bomb Kaiser onto the table, but nearly drops him. He hoists him up again, but as soon as his body is open, Breakker charges in and spears him and Kaiser down.

Winner: No Contest

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

Backstage, we see The Judgment Day playing video games when in comes Damian Priest. He tells Dominik Mysterio to finish things up with Liv Morgan once and for all tonight. He calls out the others for playing games when they should be worried about taking out Braun Strowman once and for all. Priest leaves and Balor pops up and essentially repeats exactly what Priest just did.

Back inside the arena, Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening, which is a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifying match. As she settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, Cole and Miz promote Fanatics Fest NYC and then we see Bron Breakker walking backstage.

He beats on Raw G.M. Adam Pearce’s office door. He tells him he’s sick of people getting in his business. He brings up the Intercontinental Championship. Behind him, Sami Zayn appears. He tells Breakker anytime, any place — just name it. Breakker calls out Zayn for a title match at Money In The Bank. Zayn tells Pearce to tell Breakker he’s got his match, while staring Breakker down. Pearce makes it official.

We return in the arena, where Kairi Sane makes her way out to the ring without any other members of Damage CTRL with her. Out next is Shayna Baszler. The bell sounds and it’s time to find out who will join Chelsea Green and IYO SKY in this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank. As the action gets going, Miz talks on commentary about the importance of winning the Money In The Bank ladder match. We head to a mid-match break.

As we settle back in from the advertising time out, we see the action picking up, with Baszler, Sane and Valkyria each taking turns hitting high spots in the ring and getting close near fall attempts. In the end, Valkyria hits her finisher on Sane for the pin fall to qualify for Women’s Money In The Bank on July 6 in Toronto.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Money In The Bank: Lyra Valkyria

Liv Morgan Confronted By Zelina Vega, Dominik Mysterio Comes Out

Backstage, Adam Pearce tells McIntyre he has to qualify for Money In The Bank like everyone else. McIntyre insists he deserves it. He brings up CM Punk doing what he did and how he didn’t deserve that. He says Seth Rollins just returned and immediately got a title shot without earning it. He says he knows Pearce will do the right thing and walks off.

As he does, he walks past Liv Morgan. The Hawk Tuah of WWE makes her way to the ring with this week’s single camera Goodfellas kitchen scene shot. She heads to the ring for our next segment of the evening as we head to a quick commercial break. When we return, Miz chums it up with a celebrity athlete at ringside. In the ring, Liv says since Dominik Mysterio avoided her backstage, she came to the ring.

Liv talks about Dom playing hard to get and claims Rhea Ripley doesn’t give her gifts. “So, Daddy-Dom, please come out here ….” She vows to give him another gift right here, right now in front of all these people. Instead of Dom, the theme for Zelina Vega hits and out she comes. She says she’s got a gift for everyone here tonight, and that is shutting up Liv.

Zelina says she’s not sure why Liv is “consumed with Rhea’s sloppy-seconds.” She says while Liv is “running around out here, chasing dirty-D, I’m out here chasing the women’s world championship.” Liv assures Zelina she hasn’t forgot about her title. She reminds her she took out Rhea Ripely and put Becky Lynch into early retirement for the championship.

Out comes Dominik Mysterio, who elicits loud boos from the crowd. Liv helps hold the ropes for him while asking if he liked the texts and pictures she sent. He said he got them, but didn’t like them. The fans break out in a loud “Sloppy Seconds!” chant. Dom tries talking but gets loudly booed each time he tries to speak, as always. Like ridiculously loud, too.

He offers to help Zelina because he’d rather sees her than Liv with the title. Liv attacks Zelina from behind. The fight is on! Rey Mysterio runs out to break things up as Dom simply watches. Rey does break things up but then Dom shoves him on his ass. Liv looks up at Dom and smiles. He turns and leaves as Liv trails behind him trying to catch up with him.

Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

Cathy Kelley is outside of Chad Gable’s locker room. Out comes Adam Pearce. She asks him about they’re discussion. He says Gable is a bit shook up, understandably, after the way last week’s show ended. He says he is medically cleared to compete tonight and is focused on the triple-threat qualifier for Money In The Bank later in the show.

Back inside the arena, the camera settles at Cole and Miz on commentary. They talk about Seth “Freakin'” Rollins returning last week and getting a WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at WWE Money In The Bank 2024. They introduce a very emotional video package covering his childhood dream of being a wrestler, his setbacks, and his latest injury hiatus.

We see exclusive photos of him emotional with Triple H backstage and other first-run content. This was really, really well produced. After it wraps up, Braun Strowman’s theme hits and out he comes as Cole tries doing Pat McAfee’s intro for him, calling him a big son of a b*tch. Miz calls him out for being lame. About the last thing Miz is qualified to judge is lameness.

As “The Big Son Of A B*tch” settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Liv catch up with Dom and continue to try and come on to him, while he continues to try and reject her. She ends up giving him a big uncomfortable hug.

We head back inside the arena, where Bronson Reed and Chad Gable also come out to get this Men’s Money In The Bank qualifying match officially off-and-running. After some back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match break. When we return, we see things pick up and work their way to the finish. The Judgment Day run out and hit a multiple-man beat down of Strowman.

Meanwhile, while Strowman is being stomped out at the top of the stage, we see Reed laid out in the ring as Gable is climbing to the top-rope. He hits a big top-rope moonsault for the cover and gets the three-count. With the win, Gable qualifies for Men’s Money In The Bank.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men’s Money In The Bank: Chad Gable

The Wyatt 6 Strike Again!

As Chad Gable is celebrating his big victory after the Men’s Money In The Bank qualifier, we hear the production glitch in the arena and the crowd goes wild. The single piano note starts happening as the lights go down and dry ice / fog fills the ring.

The Sister Abigail character crawls into the ring as the crowd whips out their fireflies for background light as a single spotlight flashes in the ring. We see Nikki Cross outside of the ring holding something.

She lays whatever it is in front of Michael Cole on the commentary desk as the single piano note continues playing. She walks off as the spotlight follows her to the back. A horror movie graphic flashes on the screen, Wyatt-style, to end the follow-up to The Wyatt 6. We head to another commercial break on that note.