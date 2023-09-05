WWE RAW Star To Be Traded To SmackDown

WWE is about to reveal a new SmackDown brand member.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jey Uso joined RAW from SmackDown at WWE Payback, and the storyline revolves around Cody Rhodes using all of his political clout to get Jey signed to RAW after he “quit” SmackDown and WWE altogether three weeks ago due to family issues with The Bloodline.

On Monday night’s RAW, Adam Pearce announced that SmackDown will receive “trade compensation” for Uso’s roster change.

Pearce stated that some members of the locker room may be upset about the compensation, but he did not elaborate on who or what the remainder of the trade will include.

During The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback, Rhodes brought Uso back and said he hoped he didn’t regret it. Uso finished the segment with a superkick to Waller, while Rhodes watched from the stage. Although Rhodes was not on this week’s RAW, Jey opened the show by entering through the crowd to a loud cheer.

Uso discussed how he had reached his breaking point fighting with his family every week, but then Rhodes called him out of nowhere, and now he is here to headline RAW by himself. Uso stated that he is aware that he has had issues with people on RAW in the past, and that if they want to fight, they know where to find him. Sami Zayn then interrupted, saying that because of Jey’s involvement with The Bloodline, many people in the back will be upset. They appeared to be talking, but Zayn said he wanted to be the first to see Jey on RAW because he’s glad to see him here and glad to see he’s broken free from The Bloodline, so he can truly become “Main Event” Jey Uso. Zayn, who expressed his admiration for Uso, extended his hand for a handshake, but Jey yanked it away. Zayn agreed and said he’d be there when Uso wanted to talk. Uso went to leave until Zayn declared this to be Not Very Ucey on his behalf. As fans cheered them on, Uso and Zayn hugged to end the in-ring portion of the segment.

Drew McIntyre made his way out to the ring for the Tornado Tag Team match as Uso and Zayn walked the ramp to go backstage. McIntyre also came to a halt and stared at Uso, while Cole recalled McIntyre’s brawls with The Bloodline. Zayn jumped between McIntyre and Uso to diffuse the situation. Matt Riddle then came out to join McIntyre in the ring, and the two had a brief staredown in the hallway.

McIntyre later stated that he will give Uso a pass for the time being, but that if Uso makes a mistake, McIntyre will take it up with the man who brought him here – Rhodes.