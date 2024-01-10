WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 1/8/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.464 million viewers, with a rating of 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 16.39% from this past week’s 1.751 million viewers and down 26.67% from last week’s rating of 0.60 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes taking on “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network:

1,464,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.44 According to a Nielsen source pic.twitter.com/DtSZchbd2E — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 9, 2024