WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 1/8/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.464 million viewers, with a rating of 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is down 16.39% from this past week’s 1.751 million viewers and down 26.67% from last week’s rating of 0.60 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes taking on “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight.
