WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 10/30/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.391 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.476 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.43, down from 0.46 last week. The total viewership was the lowest since September 18th, and the key demo rating was the lowest since September 25th. This was the final Raw before Saturday’s Crown Jewel PLE.

The show competed against an NFL game on ESPN and ABC that drew 15.2 million viewers, and an MLB World Series game on FOX that drew 8.126 million viewers.