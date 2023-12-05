WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 12/4/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.533 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.884 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating for the 18-49 demographic was 0.49, down from 0.65 last week. The show competed against a high-rated NFL game on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

Last week’s ratings were expected to be down from last week’s Survivor Series edition of Raw, but the first hour was commercial free, which historically boosts TV ratings significantly, and the main event segment featured CM Punk’s first promo since rejoining the company.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins faced Jey Uso, and Drew McIntyre faced Sami Zayn, and more was featured.