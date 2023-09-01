WWE Registers Riley Osborne Trademark

On August 28th, WWE applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office for the ring name of a new NXT star, Riley Osborne.

Entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer are among the services covered by the trademark. The complete description is as follows:

“Mark For: RILEY OSBORNE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

On tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode, Osborne, the former Josh Morrell/”Turbo” Josh Terry on the UK independent scene, will face Javier Bernal.

After making a name for himself in promotions such as Target Wrestling, Discovery Wrestling, and Insane Championship Wrestling, Osbourne made appearances on WWE television in 2018 for the 205 Live and NXT UK brands.