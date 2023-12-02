WWE Registers Several New Ring Names As Trademarks

WWE has applied for new NXT-related trademarks.

On December 1, the company filed trademark applications for “Keanu Carver,” “Dion Wilder,” and “Dion Lennox” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification.

It’s unclear who will be going by these names just yet, as no one from this week’s NXT, NXT Level Up, or Friday’s house show was listed as such.

These individuals will almost certainly make their debuts under their new ring names in the near future.

The following is the description:

