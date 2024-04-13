WWE Releases Sid Scala

Yet another WWE departure has been reported.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has released former NXT U.K. Assistant General Manager Sid Scala.

The release reportedly took place at some point in the past week.

Scala, who also worked a coach and producer behind-the-scenes for the company, Scala, last wrestled in 2023. He had been with WWE as part of the NXT U.K. brand from December 2018 through September 2022 when the brand folded.

As noted, WWE Director of Community Relations Sue Aitchison, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Dan Ventrelle, and WWE’s Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development Trent Wilfinger also parted ways with the company this week.