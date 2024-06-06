WWE Releasing Officially Licensed 2024 Stanley Cup Champions Legacy Title Belt

WWE issued the following:

WWE® TO RELEASE OFFICIALLY LICENSED 2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS LEGACY TITLE BELT

Officially Licensed NHL Product Available For Purchase At NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com Following Stanley Cup Final

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the release of its first officially licensed National Hockey League (NHL) product, a WWE Stanley Cup champions legacy title belt commemorating the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers. This marks the first ever licensing deal between the NHL and WWE.

At the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the commemorative product will be available for purchase at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and WWEShop.com, as well as Fanatics.com.

Featuring custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of the winning team, the WWE legacy title belt prominently showcases the Stanley Cup, the oldest and one of the most coveted trophies to be awarded in sports.

Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8. Every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

###

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.