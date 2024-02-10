WWE Removes Brock Lesnar From “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” Signature

The fallout from the lawsuit against WWE continues to be felt.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena kicked off the show as always.

For those who didn’t notice, former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar, who was included in the aforementioned lawsuit against the company, has been removed and replaced by LA Knight in the package.

As noted, there is a strong belief that Brock Lesnar may never return to WWE again as a result of the controversy.

We will keep you posted.