WWE Reportedly Aware Of Fan Demand For Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

WWE is reportedly taking notice of the growing fan demand for a blockbuster showdown between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials are “well aware” that fans are clamoring for Femi to answer Lesnar’s current string of open challenges. The momentum behind the potential matchup has reportedly been impossible to ignore.

Lesnar made his return to WWE Raw on February 23, 2026, in Atlanta — a show where Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk are expected to appear regularly leading into WrestleMania 42. During his segment, the live crowd loudly chanted for Oba Femi, signaling organic support for the powerhouse clash.

Notably, Lesnar and Paul Heyman did not verbally acknowledge the chants — a move Dave Meltzer suggests may have been intentional to avoid prematurely tipping creative plans.

Internal creative documents from late January reportedly listed LA Knight as Lesnar’s projected singles opponent. Knight, alongside Cody Rhodes, eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble, providing a natural storyline foundation for a feud.

However, observers noted that the Rumble itself offered little direct build toward Lesnar vs. Knight. In contrast, the Lesnar-Femi staredown generated one of the most electric reactions of the entire match.

Femi entered the Royal Rumble at #1 and lasted an impressive 39 minutes, firmly establishing himself as a rising force on the main roster. On the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Femi explained that his interaction with Lesnar was designed to test the audience’s “appetite” for a future program.

By most accounts, that appetite is strong.

Whether WWE pivots from the originally listed Lesnar-Knight direction remains to be seen. With WrestleMania 42 rapidly approaching, the decision may come down to whether the company wants to lean into organic crowd momentum — or stick with pre-existing creative blueprints.

At minimum, the Lesnar-Femi collision feels inevitable. The only question is whether Las Vegas is the stage — or if WWE chooses to slow-burn the matchup for an even bigger payoff.