WWE Reportedly Decides Not Bring CM Punk Back

There have been conflicting reports over the last week about whether CM Punk and WWE were in talks to bring him back. The original report stated that no agreement had been reached, but that the two parties were in talks, with Punk intending to return.

On Tuesday, Fightful published a story in which WWE talent and a higher-up denied any talks were taking place.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has turned down bringing back CM Punk for the time being.

Meltzer said, “They turned him down. He wanted to go there and the decision was a no. It can always change, and it was brought up to me, there’s no such thing as ‘no forever’ when it comes to WWE, but it’s no for now. That was the decision that was made. It’s Vince McMahon]’s decision. Vince, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque [Triple H], and obviously they decided that the negatives outweighed the positives.”

For what it’s worth, Punk has been posting various Instagram stories over the past few days that have gotten fans talking.