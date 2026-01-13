WWE Reportedly Interested In Leon Slater Appearing On RAW

WWE is interested in having the reigning TNA X-Division Champion, Leon Slater, make an appearance during their European tour.

The report also mentioned that the plan would involve Slater appearing alongside Je’Von Evans on RAW.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether Slater will actually appear; WWE has only expressed interest.

Slater has made several appearances in NXT and teamed with Evans at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month. He is set to defend his TNA X-Division Championship against Moose and Cedric Alexander at TNA Genesis.

Additionally, he recently faced Oba Femi in what was Oba Femi’s final NXT Championship defense, where Slater lost in a hard-fought match on last week’s New Year’s Evil.