WWE Reportedly Planning SuperShow With Cody Rhodes As Top Star

WWE appears to be ramping up its international expansion once again—this time with Mexico in focus. According to a new report by WrestleVotes, the company is planning multiple live events across Mexico, culminating in a major tentpole event dubbed “SuperShow Mexico.”

“We’re told WWE is planning to run multiple live events in Mexico in the near future, all centered around a featured ‘SuperShow Mexico’ event,” the report stated.

While an exact date and venue for the SuperShow are still being finalized, the report indicates that preparations for the event and the surrounding tour dates are already underway. The move is seen as a major step in WWE’s efforts to capitalize on the passionate and historically significant Mexican wrestling fanbase.

Adding to the buzz, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio corroborated the plans and revealed that Cody Rhodes is expected to headline the special event.

“They will be doing a WWE show there. I don’t know the date yet, but I know they’re planning a big show with Cody Rhodes as the top star on that show, which means a major show there, relatively soon,” Meltzer stated.

Interestingly, this expansion effort follows WWE’s reported acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide earlier this year. AAA’s own marquee event, Triplemania Regia, is set for Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Monterrey, Mexico—fueling speculation that WWE may be strategically planning their own event around the same time to maximize regional momentum.

With WWE’s global touring footprint growing rapidly—and Latin America being a hotbed of wrestling fandom—SuperShow Mexico could serve as a key moment in WWE’s evolving relationship with the lucha libre market.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates as WWE’s Mexico tour plans develop.