WWE Reportedly Still Open To Working With Tony Hinchcliffe

The planned “WWE Late Night” comedy show featuring Tony Hinchcliffe may have been scrapped ahead of SummerSlam weekend, but it appears the door remains open for future collaborations between WWE and the controversial comedian.

According to Fightful Select, the untelevised WWE Late Night event, originally set for August 2 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center, was canceled due to “light” ticket sales. Despite the cancellation, sources indicate that the relationship between WWE and Hinchcliffe remains strong, with the company said to be “still open” to working with him again down the line.

Hinchcliffe first partnered with WWE earlier this year when he hosted the “Roast of WrestleMania” following Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The roast was heavily discussed online for its provocative content and edgy humor, which drew backlash from some viewers. Hinchcliffe’s brief appearance on Monday Night Raw on April 7, where he joined commentary, also received mixed internal feedback, with one source calling it “a dud.”

While “WWE Late Night” won’t be taking place, WWE is still going big on celebrity involvement for its first-ever two-night SummerSlam, set for MetLife Stadium. Hip-hop megastar Cardi B will serve as host for the weekend, while country music artist Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut, teaming with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

