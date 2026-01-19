WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event Results From Nottingham, England 1/18/2026

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to Royal Rumble live event at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Wyatt Sicks (WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy) def. MFT (JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– Bayley and Lyra Valkyria def. The Judgment Day (“The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) in a Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre (c) via DQ in an Undisputed WWE Championship Match but McIntyre retains his championship.

– The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker def. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a Singles Match.

– “The Man” Becky Lynch (c) def. Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

– “The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) def. The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

