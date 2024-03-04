WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Bakersfield, CA 3/3/2024

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Results are courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Six Woman Tag Match: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi defeat Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Iyo Sky)

* The New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) defeat The Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: GUNTHER (c) defeats Jey Uso

* LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa (w/Jimmy Uso)

MVP offers anyone $10,000 if OMOS can be body slammed. Akira Tozawa accepts the challenge and fails.

* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

* Eight Man Tag Match: R Truth, The Miz, & DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeat The Judgment Day (Damian Priest,Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Dominick Mysterio

* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre