WWE Saudi Arabia Shows Under Discussion Due To Iran Conflict

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE has two additional shows scheduled for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that have not yet been officially announced for this year.

This is in addition to the Royal Rumble, which occurred in January, and WrestleMania 43, scheduled for next year.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, discussions have taken place regarding the upcoming two shows due to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

On February 28th, Israel and the United States launched an attack on Iran, which prompted a broader conflict in the region after Iran targeted American bases in allied countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez emphasized that these were only discussions, and no definitive decisions have been made. He clarified that he is not reporting on cancellations or any plans to cancel, merely that discussions about the shows’ status have occurred. Dave Meltzer added in his Sunday update that, while nothing is finalized, many within the company believe that the planned event in July is unlikely to proceed if the situation does not improve.

Meltzer pointed out that this situation is similar to other events in the country, such as F1, UFC, or boxing. Although WWE has not officially confirmed the July show, losing it would result in a substantial loss of income, as the Kingdom reportedly pays $55 million per premium live event (PLE).

In summary, WWE has discussed the status of their remaining 2026 PLEs in Saudi Arabia, and there is a general belief that the July event may not occur if conditions do not improve. However, no announcements or decisions have been made at this time.