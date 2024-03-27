WWE Set To Bring In More Legends For WrestleMania 40 Festivities

According to PWInsider.com, WWE is bringing in more legends for the festivities scheduled to take place during WrestleMania 40 week including WWE Hall of Famers Madusa (Alundra Blayze), Jerry “The King Lawler, Cowboy Bob Orton and Rikishi.

This comes after it was mentioned that former two-time Women’s Champion Michelle McCool, legendary manager Jimmy Hart, WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons, JBL, Kane The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin as well as 16-time World Champion John Cena will all appear and have a role on the biggest week in sports entertainment.