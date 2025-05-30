WWE Set To Expand Their Partnership With Big 12

According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, WWE and the Big 12 Conference are seeking to enhance their partnership. This expansion would involve holding WWE SmackDown events in Big 12 markets on the night before NCAA games. Currently, WWE has not announced any details regarding this expanded partnership.

Vannini wrote, “Sources: The Big 12 and WWE are expanding their partnership this fall. WWE will hold several episodes of Friday Night SmackDown in Big 12 markets, the night before football games.

Includes a Week 0 show in Ireland before KSU/ISU and an Orlando show before UCF/UNC.”