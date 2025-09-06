WWE Shop Drops New AJ Lee Merchandise Following SmackDown Return

During Friday night’s post-WWE Clash in Paris episode of SmackDown, AJ Lee made her highly anticipated return to the company for the first time in a decade.

She confronted WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch in order to assist her husband, CM Punk, who is a top WWE star.

AJ Lee is expected to return to the ring at WrestlePalooza on September 20th, although WWE has not yet confirmed the match.

In addition, the official WWE Shop has released new AJ Lee “Love Bites Back” merchandise, which includes T-shirts, tank tops, and hoodies.