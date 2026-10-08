WWE Signs Indie Wrestler Conan Lycan To ID Program

During Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE, it was announced that indie wrestling star Conan Lycan has officially joined WWE as part of the ID program. The announcement was made in a segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles and WWE SmackDown star Nathan Frazer, who informed Lycan of his signing.

This news comes after reports in March indicating WWE’s interest in Lycan, who previously appeared on the second season of MrBeast’s Prime Video series, Beast Games.

Lycan is an eight-year veteran of the independent wrestling scene and trained at the Black and Brave Academy, established by WWE star Seth Rollins and Marek Brave. He has regularly performed for promotions such as Chicago Style Wrestling, Limitless Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). In 2022, he made two appearances on AEW television, featuring on episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

Recently, Lycan took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on the segment and his new signing.

Lycan wrote, “I’ve been knocking on WWE’s door for 8 years, now I’m about to kick it in and show the world who the Landshark is 🙌🏽 Thank you @AJStylesOrg for seeing something special in me, I won’t let you down man and to my best friend @WWEFrazer thanks for always being in my corner 💪🏽”