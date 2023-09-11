WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (9/8/2023)

SpoilerTV.com reports that this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew a total average of 1.969 million viewers, with a rating of 0.47 in the key 18-49 demo.

This total is down huge from the previous week’s episode, which drew 2.28 million viewers and a rating of 0.57 in the key 18-49 demo.

In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of SmackDown drew 1,969,000 viewers, while the second hour of remained with 1,969,000 viewers.

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw LA Knight battle Austin Theory in Singles action, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi take on Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley) in a Tag Team Match, The Judgment Day’s Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest take on The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) in Tag Team action and AJ Styles go up against Jimmy Uso in a Singles Match, among others.