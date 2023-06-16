WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/16/2023): Lexington, KY.

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns on FOX this evening at 8/7c from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso’s decision regarding The Bloodline, as well as Charlotte Flair as a guest on Grayson Waller’s talk show, “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Also scheduled is Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega, AJ Styles & Michin vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett, and a number one contender’s tag team gauntlet match with the LWO, Brawling Brutes, Street Profits, The Good Brothers and Pretty Deadly.

