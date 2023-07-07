WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/7/2023): New York City, N.Y.

WWE returns to The Mecca tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Tonight’s show will feature Roman Reigns, fresh off his first loss in over three years, going to Tribal Court.

Also on tap for the show this evening is Edge appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, Sheamus vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship and AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross.

