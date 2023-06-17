WWE SmackDown Results – June 16, 2023

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns on FOX this evening at 8/7c from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso’s decision regarding The Bloodline, as well as Charlotte Flair as a guest on Grayson Waller’s talk show, “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Also scheduled is Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega, AJ Styles & Michin vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett, and a number one contender’s tag team gauntlet match with the LWO, Brawling Brutes, Street Profits, The Good Brothers and Pretty Deadly.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, June 16, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/16/2023)

The John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs as always to get this week’s show started. We then shoot directly into an extensive video package looking at the latest drama within The Bloodline.

The Bloodline Ain’t Talkin’ Yet …

We shoot to the parking lot after the video package where Kayla Braxton is standing by for the well-timed arrival of The Bloodline. The car pulls up, Solo Sikoa pops out and then we see Roman Reigns. He brushes off Braxton and keeps walking. She tries talking to Paul Heyman. He exhales and walks past her as well.

Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet

The Street Profits vs. The Brawling Brutes

Now we head inside the Rupp Arena where The Street Profits’ theme hits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford head to the ring, where we see The O.C., LWO and Pretty Deadly surrounding the ring.

Michael Cole informs us that there will be five teams and new ones will be randomly selected after each fall. Starting things off in this tag-team number one contender gauntlet match is The Street Profits and The Brawling Brutes.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland settle in the ring and we see the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn watching on from a monitor backstage. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Sheamus and Montez Ford. We see “The Celtic Warrior” establish the early offensive lead and then he tags in Ridge Holland. Holland picks up where Sheamus left off, taking it to Ford, manhandling him with a big suplex.

Things don’t last much longer, as minutes later we see The Street Profits get finished off by The Brawling Brutes. With the win, The Brawling Brutes remain in the gauntlet.

Winners and ADVANCING: The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes vs. The O.C.

The next team randomly selected to enter the gauntlet is The O.C. duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the second match in this tag team number one contender gauntlet.

After a few seconds of early action in this second fall in the gauntlet, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return from the break, we see Gallows dominating the action and taking it to Sheamus.

We see camera shots of Pretty Deadly, the LWO and the championship duo of Owens and Zayn watching around the ring and backstage as Sheamus finally starts fighting back and buying himself some much-needed time.

Anderson tags in but runs right into a Brogue Kick from a recovered Sheamus. With the win, Sheamus and Ridge Holland continue to the third fall in the gauntlet.

Winners and ADVANCING: The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes vs. LWO

Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde head to the ring and immediately make an impact, knocking Sheamus and Ridge Holland out to the floor. They follow-up with big dives from the ring to the floor. Back in the ring, Wilde hits a big spot and goes for the cover but only gets two.

Del Toro tags in and picks up where Wilde left off, taking it to Sheamus. Sheamus decks Del Toro and gets the much-needed tag. Holland comes in and turns Del Toro inside out and covers him for the win.

Winners and ADVANCING: The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes vs. Hit Row

The theme for Hit Row hits and Top Dolla comes into the ring and walks right into a Brogue Kick for the 1-2-3. That was the quickest match of the gauntlet thus far, which has all been quick matches, so that’s saying something.

Winners and ADVANCING: The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

It’s time for the final fall in the gauntlet. Pretty Deadly’s theme hits and we see Kit and Elton looking stunned as they are about to head into the ring to take on the worn down Sheamus and Ridge Holland, who have been unstoppable thus far.

We head to a pre-match commercial break before Pretty Deadly gets into the ring. When we return from the break, we see Pretty Deadly ramming Holland into the steel steps at ringside as the match is already in progress.

Back in the ring, they keep Holland isolated in the ring away from Sheamus and utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh man on the very worn down Holland at all times. Sheamus finally tags in minutes later and goes on a big offensive burst.

He hits some Irish Curse Back-breakers and lights the crowd on fire as he helps bring The Brawling Brutes back into the mix. He stacks both Pretty Deadly members together and hits his Ten Beats over the Bowery spot as the fans count along with each shot that lands.

Seconds later, Sheamus hoists him up for the finish, but Pretty Deadly makes the blind tags and steals the win. With the win, they move on to become the next challengers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in two weeks.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders: Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly Run From The Champs

Once the gauntlet ends, we head to a commercial break. When we return, we see Pretty Deadly still standing in the ring. Out come Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They tell Pretty Deadly no one expected them to win. They inform them that they did win though and with that in mind, they need to leave the ring.

This leads to a long back-and-forth with both sides taunting the other and Pretty Deadly refusing to leave. Kevin Owens stays quiet due to his recent temper tantrums. Zayn eventually lets Owens talk and he starts getting worked up but promises not to lose his cool.

Zayn decides Owens is right and they should just walk down to the ring and punch them in the face until they leave. Owens is happy. They head down to the squared circle to do exactly that, but Pretty Deadly runs off.

Roman Reigns Gives Paul Heyman Marching Orders

Now we shoot to The Bloodline locker room. We see a nervous Paul Heyman sitting next to Roman Reigns with Solo Sikoa standing in the background. “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline asks Roman Reigns if he’s heard from Jey Uso yet.

Reigns brushes off the question and points out that when you’re The Tribal Chief, people contact you, not the other way around. He says Jey Uso should be contacting him. He tells Heyman to go find Jey and talk to him. “Yes my Tribal Chief!” he replies before running off.

Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega

We head back inside the arena where the Damage CTRL theme hits and out comes Iyo Sky for our next match of the evening. As she heads to the ring accompanied by Bayley, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Zelina Vega make her way down to the ring to a big pop. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

After some initial back-and-forth action, we see Bayley start to play a factor, interfering in the match. Bayley ends up accidentally messing up and leading to Sky eating a 6-1-9 from Vega for the win. Sky isn’t happy.

Winner: Zelina Vega

Bianca Belair Confronts Adam Pearce

We shoot to a video package showing Charlotte Flair’s return and the set up of her title showdown with Asuka on last week’s show. We then see how Bianca Belair was upset with Adam Pearce for promising her a rematch and then giving a title shot to Charlotte.

Now we return live where Belair confronts Pearce backstage and tells him that she tried doing things the right way but after how things played out last week, she’s gonna take things into her own hands — right or wrong.

Shotzi Challenges Bayley To Put Her MITB Spot On-The-Line

Shotzi walks up as Bayley is trying to calm Iyo Sky down, as she is still enraged after the match with Zelina Vega and how Bayley essentially cost her the win.

Shotzi ends up challenging Bayley to put her spot in Money In The Bank on the line. Sky accepts on her behalf, which Bayley doesn’t like.

The Grayson Waller Effect With Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair

It’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect! We see the ring set up with the production for his talk show segment. The drum roll hits inside the arena and then the catchy theme for Grayson Waller hits.

Out he comes and he settles in the ring on the set of his talk show. He then introduces his special guest at this time, noting he’s gonna break the internet with this week’s Grayson Waller Effect.

Charlotte Flair’s theme hits and out comes “The Queen.” She takes a seat next to him and the segment begins.He talks about this being an honor and admits he’s nervous. He brings up her return and title match with Asuka.

Waller points out that Charlotte ended Asuka’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania in the past and asks if she’s gonna become a 15 time champion. Charlotte says 15 time and then 16 time, to reference her father’s legendary title reign count.

Before anything else can be said, we hear the theme for Bianca Belair. “The EST of WWE” comes out and runs down the situation and asks if she’s tripping because she lost her title, was promised a rematch, but then Charlotte comes back and gets an immediate title shot.

Charlotte refuses to apologize and says she lost to Rhea Ripley and never got a rematch either. Belair says the difference is, she lost and left for three months and hid, whereas Belair stuck around and keep fighting.

The two compare their accomplishments back-and-forth and start losing their tempers with each other. Belair vows to be present during the Charlotte-Asuka bout and says regardless of who wins, she’s stepping in the ring and making it clear she’s getting her belt back. She drops the mic and walks off.

If Jey Uso Is In, Paul Heyman Is Still Out

We shoot backstage and we see Jey Uso. Up walks Paul Heyman gloating about being right about everything he said last week. He says Jimmy Uso kicked him on purpose and Jey knows it. He says Jimmy don’t miss.

He has the most accurate kick in WWE — next to Jey. He keeps smooth-talking him and then apologizes. Jey Uso says, “I’m sorry too, O.G. I’m sorry that … if I’m in, you’re still out.” He glares at “The Wise Man,” who flashes a big smile back at him and walks off.

AJ Styles & Michin vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Now we head back inside Rupp Arena where AJ Styles’ theme hits. Out comes “The Phenomenal One” accompanied by fellow member of The O.C., Michin (Mia Yim). As they settle in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, jacked up CM Punk, I mean Karrion Kross, makes his way out accompanied by Scarlett. The two settle in the ring for this scheduled mixed tag-team match.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Styles and Kross kicking things off for their respective teams. After Styles establishes the early offensive lead, the women tag in.

Michin takes it to Scarlett for a minute and then Styles and Kross tag back in. This time we see Kross start to get in some offense. Styles fights back and ends up hitting him with a Styles Clash. He goes for the pin but Scarlett yanks him off to break up the pin.

Scarlett tries seducing Styles, but Styles points to his wedding ring and yells, “I’m married, b*tch!” Regardless, the distraction allows Kross to get his Kross-Jacket finisher on “The Phenomenal One.” Styles gets hit with a Kross Hammer and then Kross hits his finisher for the win.

Winners: Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Paul Heyman Returns To Roman Reigns With Latest On Jey Uso

We shoot backstage and we see The Bloodline in their locker room. Reigns asks Heyman about Jey. Heyman simply shakes his head no to suggest Jey won’t, as Reigns expected, “fall in line.”

Solo makes one slight movement and Heyman gets scared and runs off. Solo then asks Reigns if he should handle this. Reigns says not yet, there’s plenty of time. Solo says ok and we head to a commercial break.

Baron Corbin Attacks Cameron Grimes

When we return from the break, we see Kayla Braxton backstage. She introduces her guest at this time, Cameron Grimes. He talks about how much he’s loved his time on SmackDown so far.

As he continues talking, we see Baron Corbin come out of nowhere and beat down Grimes. He asks Grimes if he’s having fun right now. He tells him his luck has run out and walks off, leaving him laying.

Rey Mysterio Says Santos Escobar Is The Future

Now we head back inside the arena where the legendary sounds of Rey Mysterio’s theme hits. Out comes the WWE Hall of Fame icon in his LWO t-shirt. He heads to the ring and settles inside.

He talks about one of the proudest things he’s done in recent time is bring back the LWO to WWE. He then hypes up and introduces fellow LWO member Santos Escobar, whom he says will win the Money In The Bank ladder match in two weeks.

Santos Escobar’s theme hits and out he comes. He settles in the ring and talks in Spanish. He then vows to win Money In The Bank. He says he loves Rey and says at Money In The Bank, he’ll be fighting for him and La Raza.

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

As he continues talking, he is interrupted by the theme music for LA Knight. He comes out to a huge pop and heads to the ring, where he goes after Rey Mysterio. Santos Escobar goes after LA Knight and we head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the match is in progress. Santos is taking it to Knight early on, but it isn’t long before Knight takes over. The fans are behind Knight despite him being a heel.

In the end, we see Knight looking to finish off Santos but Santos hits a nice reversal and covers him for the win out of nowhere. After the match, Knight keeps beating on Santos but out comes Rey Mysterio to run him off. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Santos Escobar

Jey Uso’s Decision Regarding The Bloodline

We return from the break and we see Jey Uso walking the hallways backstage before heading out to make his decision regarding The Bloodline. We see Sami Zayn sitting on a production box as Jey walks by. Jey stops. Sami pops up to his feet, looks at him and smirks in an understanding type of way. Sami walks off smiling and Jey keeps on as well.

Now we shoot inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. where the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ bad ass theme hits. Out comes “The Tribal Chief” with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Michael Cole mentions that next week Reigns passes Pedro Morales on the all-time list of longest WWE title reigns.

As Reigns and company settle in the ring, we head to another quick commercial time out. When we return from the break, Reigns and company are still in the ring and “The Tribal Chief” does his intro catchphrase. “Lexington, Kentucky … ACKNOWLEDGE ME!”

They respond and then the theme for The Usos hits and out by himself walks Jey Uso. He settles in the ring and Reigns says everyone knows what they want, in reference to the fans. He says they want answers. He asks Jey flat out if he’s in or he’s out.

Jey says, “You tell me, Uce. It’s either gonna be him, or it’s gonna be me,” pointing to Paul Heyman. Reigns tells Jey when he’s The Tribal Chief, he can have anyone he wants as his Wise Man. He says Heyman is his Wise Man. Not Jey’s, not The Bloodline’s, his.

Roman says his job was to get them to the top of the mountain. He says it’s The Usos job to help keep them there. Reigns says he has spent three years positioning Jey to become main event Jey Uso and the future Tribal Chief. He says Jey is meant to lead — just not yet.

He continues, explaining once again that the problem is Jey’s brother, Jimmy. He says he gets it. He’s been with them their whole lives. They’re inseparable. They’re twins. Before he can say anything else, we hear a familiar voice.

Jimmy Uso comes out with a mic in-hand. He says the problem isn’t me, it’s our cousin. He settles in the ring and asks if Jey really believes this over him. Reigns mentions it took them 10 years to even get to WrestleMania. He says they got with him and they’ve been headlining every one since.

He tells Jey you can’t be The Tribal Chief and a twin at the same time. He tells Jey to let Jimmy try everything — plead, beg, try brotherly love. He says he could wear a mask, too. He asks Heyman when they named Jey the right hand man, who was the only one to have a problem with it.

Heyman points at Jimmy. Roman says it wasn’t The Wise Man. He actually suggested Jey be the new right hand man. Jey looks at Jimmy in disbelief like he’s just now finding out about this. Jimmy looks ashamed like he knows he just got caught hiding it from him.

Jey looks pissed and asks a dejected Jimmy if that’s true. Jimmy says, “It’s true, man,” with his head still down. Jey drops the mic and starts pacing angrily. He picks it back up and says this whole damn time, Jimmy’s been doubting him? Jimmy tries to answer.

Jey cuts him off and says let me guess, you were protecting me, right? He says he expects this from Roman, not Jimmy. He talks about how he heard his whole life that he just has to keep up with Jimmy. He talks about Jimmy being prom prince, player of the year and voted most likely to succeed.

Jey says guess what — a blessing happened in disguise. Jimmy got hurt and Jey stepped up and main evented show after show. He says it’s all because of him and points to Roman. “So guess what … you out!” he says to Jimmy. “And I’m out, too!” He turns and super kicks Roman for yet another roof-exploding surprising moment in The Bloodline drama.

Solo goes to turn to deal with this but The Usos take him out, too. Heyman leaves the ring and puts his hands on his head at the commentary desk. Reigns pounds the mat in anger as he starts to recover. He stands up and both Usos hit stereo super kicks to knock him out as the crowd explodes again. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!