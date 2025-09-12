WWE SmackDown takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix, live from Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

Advertised is Brock Lesnar appearing live, Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s title, Sami Zayn vs. Rey Fenix for the WWE U.S. Title, as well as Giulia vs. B-Fab for the WWE Women’s U.S. title.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 5, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets things started as always.