WWE SmackDown Temporarily Moving To Syfy In February

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Daily update, WWE SmackDown will temporarily air on Syfy for two episodes in February due to scheduling conflicts with the Winter Olympics.

This schedule change will affect the episodes airing on February 13 and February 20, which would typically air on USA Network.

A spokesperson for USA Network confirmed this move, stating that it allows SmackDown to maintain its renewed three-hour format. Both episodes will air live from 8 to 11 PM ET, with the February 13 episode taking place in Dallas, Texas, and the February 20 episode in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The report notes that it is not unusual for Syfy to step in during major sporting events, as both Syfy and USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal umbrella.

WWE has previously utilized Syfy as a backup network when significant sports programming conflicts arise. The Winter Olympics will occur from February 6 to February 22, creating this scheduling overlap.

International viewers will not be affected by this temporary move; fans outside the United States will still be able to watch SmackDown live on Netflix as usual. SmackDown will return to the USA Network on February 27, and that episode will serve as the go-home show for WWE Elimination Chamber.

Despite this network shuffle, everything else remains unchanged, and once the Winter Olympics conclude, SmackDown will return to its normal schedule with no further changes reported at this time.