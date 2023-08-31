WWE SmackDown Tickets Sold Out For Friday’s Show Featuring John Cena’s Return

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is a hot ticket.

WWE has reportedly sold 8,608 tickets for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

According to Wrestle Tix, there are only 5 tickets remaining for the show, with 635 available for resale, for a configuration of 8,613.

The show will be a sell out.

Scheduled for this week’s two-hour blue brand show is the returns of John Cena and Jimmy Uso, as well as Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory.

