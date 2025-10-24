WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 10/17/2025

WrestleNomics reports that last Friday night’s post-WWE Crown Jewel episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.180 million viewers and a rating of 0.28 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 15.12% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.025 million viewers and 27.27% from last week’s rating of 0.22 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The episode was headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.